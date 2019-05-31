< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Firefighters around the world rally to support son of Georgia firefighter By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News
Posted May 31 2019 09:54PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 01 2019 12:24AM EDT
Updated Jun 01 2019 12:43AM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Denise\x20Dillon\x2cFOX\x205\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410213109" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Firefighters have a close bond. When the son of a Cherokee County firefighter ended up in the hospital fighting leukemia, firefighters around the world started to help out. </p> <p>Friday night, 17-year-old Logan Droke was supposed to graduate from Creekview High School, but he was too ill to make it to the ceremony. Logan's dad, Cherokee County firefighter Randall Droke, walked across the stage to accept the diploma. In the audience, dozens of firefighters from Cherokee and Cobb counties. </p> <p>"We're here to support Logan Droke and his family due to him battling leukemia for the fourth time and graduating high school on time. We're here to show support and that we love him," said Cherokee County Fire Lt. Brady Cornelison. </p> <p>When Logan went into the hospital, word spread like wildfire throughout the firefighter community. Soon, firefighters from around the world started sending Logan videos to lift his spirits. </p> <p>"To get to see Logan watch those videos it was amazing. He loved them. He would tell his dad he wakes up every morning hoping for a new video. Hoping for more to see. They're working he's fighting," said Lt. Cornelison</p> <p>Friday night, during the Creekside High School graduation, the support for the Droke family was just as abundant. The men and women who put their lives in danger to protect strangers, now rallying together to help one of their own. </p> <p>"We're praying. We're keeping up the fight because we've seen him fight. We love him and his family and we want to help out any way we can," said Lt. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/politics/georgia-could-soon-feel-sticker-shock-for-goods-made-in-mexico" title="Georgia could soon feel sticker shock for goods made in Mexico" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sticker_shock_for_goods_made_in_Mexico_0_7342606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sticker_shock_for_goods_made_in_Mexico_0_7342606_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sticker_shock_for_goods_made_in_Mexico_0_7342606_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sticker_shock_for_goods_made_in_Mexico_0_7342606_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sticker_shock_for_goods_made_in_Mexico_0_7342606_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sticker shock for goods made in Mexico" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia could soon feel sticker shock for goods made in Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 12:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>From cars to avocados, get ready for sticker shock when it comes to goods made or shipped from Mexico. That’s because President Trump has announced he’ll impose new tariffs on our neighbors to the south unless Mexico does more to stem the flow of illegal immigrants from Central America across the border.</p><p>Emory University economics professor Raymond said people probably don’t realize how deep the Mexican - U.S. economic connection goes.</p><p>“The thing is we are so intertwined that this is going to affect lots of things we consume,” said Professor Hill.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries" title="12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/31/12_people_killed_in_Virginia_Beach_shoot_0_7340852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Twelve people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12 people killed in Virginia Beach shooting, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Twelve people were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach municipal center on Friday.</p><p>The suspect is also dead, and several other people were injured, according to police. </p><p>The Wall Street Journal reports the suspect is DeWayne Craddock, 40. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/judge-denies-bond-for-rapper-lil-durk" title="Judge denies bond for Rapper Lil Durk" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Rapper_Lil_Durk_denied_bond_0_7342564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Rapper_Lil_Durk_denied_bond_0_7342564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Rapper_Lil_Durk_denied_bond_0_7342564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Rapper_Lil_Durk_denied_bond_0_7342564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/01/Rapper_Lil_Durk_denied_bond_0_7342564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rapper Lil Durk denied bond" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge denies bond for Rapper Lil Durk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 12:41AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rapper Lil Durk will likely not be continuing with his tour anytime soon after being arrested Thursday.</p><p>The rapper, whose, whose given name is Durk Derrick Bank, faces several felony charges in connection to a shooting at The Varsity including attempted murder.</p><p>Lil Durk turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail Thursday night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/firefighters-around-the-world-rally-to-support-son-of-georgia-firefighter"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20FIREFIGHTER%20SON%20GRADUATION%2010P%20_00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png_7342380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P FIREFIGHTER SON GRADUATION 10P _00.00.14.12_1559361291176.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters around the world rally to support son of Georgia firefighter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/praise-s-darlene-mccoy-talks-selfie-sessions-on-gda"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Praise_102_5_s_Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_0_7335986_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Praise_102_5_s_Darlene_McCoy_on_Good_Day_0_20190531183036"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Praise's Darlene McCoy talks 'Selfie Sessions' on GDA</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/georgia-could-soon-feel-sticker-shock-for-goods-made-in-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/P%20MEXICAN%20TARRIFS%20LOCAL%20IMPACT%2010P%20_00.01.29.19_1559360879880.png_7342373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P MEXICAN TARRIFS LOCAL IMPACT 10P _00.01.29.19_1559360879880.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia could soon feel sticker shock for goods made in Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/30-dogs-rescued-from-lagrange-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/V%20LAGRANGE%20DOG%20HOARDING%2010P%20_00.00.18.18_1559360136762.png_7342359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Courtesy: LaGrange Animals Services)" title="V LAGRANGE DOG HOARDING 10P _00.00.18.18_1559360136762.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>30 dogs rescued from LaGrange home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row 