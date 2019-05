- The U.S. Marshals Service has become involved in the search for a Carroll County inmate who escaped from a work detail earlier this month.

Tommy Shane Morton, a state inmate, continued to be on the run Thursday. He walked away during a work detail near East Ranchette Road at Taylors Gin Road about 17 days ago.

Morton was serving ten years in prison for charges including manufacturing drugs, theft and burglary.

Morton is described as 5-foot-10 and about 150 pounds.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for tips which lead to his capture.

Anyone who sees Morton is asked to call 911 immediately.

