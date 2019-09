- The reward for information which leads to the second suspect in a shootout during a college block party in front of Woodruff Library on Aug. 20 was raised to $10,000 Thursday.

The first shooting suspect, identified by police as 21-year-old Isiah Williams, turned himself in to authorities last week, but the second suspect is still at large and his identity remained unknown.

The shots were exchanged during a bustling back-to-school bash near the Atlanta University Center. Four teenage girls were injured and taken to an area hospital. They were later released.

"There were two shooters, one of which we apprehended, the other is outstanding," said Lt. Andrea Webster with the Atlanta Police Department. "They could have potentially killed several people, obviously this is a huge deal to us and we will do anything we can to bring this to a resolution."

Investigators believe four rounds were fired from a 9mm pistol. Two of the students injured attend Spellman college, the other two are students at Clark Atlanta University. The case has been considered a high priority, prompting pleas for information by city leaders.

"And look into your heart and just say, ‘I wouldn't want that to happen to my child, to my loved one,'" said Cleta Winslow, Atlanta City Council, District 4.

Winslow said the bump in reward money comes from the community which she said is committed to bringing the suspects to justice.

"The reward in part came from the surrounding colleges that contributed to the reward, including the Atlanta Police Foundation, we have been able to raise more funds," said Winslow.

Williams was booked into the Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal attempt to commit murder charges. Atlanta police said Williams turned himself in after investigators secured warrants for the incident. He was being held without bond as of Thursday evening.

Williams is not a student at the Atlanta University Center, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.

