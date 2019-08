- Sandy Springs Police are searching for a driver who slammed into a tow truck driver on Interstate 285 and kept going. It happened near the Riverside Drive exit. Two weeks later, the tow truck driver was just released from the hospital.

Darrell Simpson was heading home in his tow truck when he saw a driver who had lost control of her car and crashed.

"I came up and it looked like she had bounced off the median wall and was sideways on 285," said Simpson.

He was on the phone with 911 when he saw another car heading toward him.

"I tried to jump out of the way and still got struck by the car. I remember car tires flying past my head," said Simpson.

It was Simpson who then needed help. Another driver stopped to see what he could do.

"He thought it was a deer in the road and he got out and realized it was a person, I was trying to get him to help me up and I realized both my legs were mangled," said Simpson.

Simpson said both of his femurs and his tibia were broken and were replaced with titanium rods. He was in the hospital for two weeks. He just got out of the hospital and struggles to get around with a walker. The driver of the car that hit him is on the run.

Simpson said he's not pushing for the driver to be arrested, but he does hope the driver comes forward.

"I'd rather them come forward and their insurance can pay my medical bills so I can feed my family. I'm not worried about someone sitting in jail for this," said Simpson.

Simpson said through pieces of the car that were found at the scene, and a side mirror that landed in Simpson's tow truck, investigators have determined the car that hit him is a newer model Toyota Rav 4.

Anyone with information about the wreck should call Sandy Springs Police.