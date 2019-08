- An apparent hit-and-run accident on the top end Perimeter sent at least one person to the hospital early Friday morning.

Sandy Springs police said a vehicle struck a person and then fled the scene. The accident happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 285, just past the Riverside Drive exit around 2 a.m.

The interstate was shut down for hours while officers investigated, but all lanes have since reopened.

FOX 5 spoke with Jassie Sanchez. She rushed to the scene thinking her sister was involved in the crash.

Police told her that her sister had been taken to Northside Hospital, but was expected to be okay.

Sanchez told us her sister was driving to Marietta and when the family couldn't reach her on her cellphone, they tracked her location to the crash site.