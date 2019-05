- Police said a woman has died after she was stabbed Saturday evening during a children's birthday party.

Officers responded to a call of a person stabbed at Dalia's Events on the 10400 block of Alpharetta Highway in Roswell about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Roswell Police Sgt. Brittany Rodgers told FOX 5 News, "The suspect walked up to the victim, spoke to her for a second, stabbed her multiple times. The partygoers tried to intervene. The suspect then stabbed himself."

Medics rushed Margarita Maldonado to Wellstar North Fulton, where she later died from her injuries.

Roswell police confirmed to FOX 5 News they were able to track down the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Pedro Zelaya.

"Detectives will attempt to interview him at the hospital. It will be up to him whether he chooses to cooperate or not," Rodgers said.

Officials said Zelaya stabbed himself after stabbing Maldonado. He is now in the hospital and expected to recover and face charges.

Rodgers said, "We have our analyst looking into prior records to see if there is any history with our department or other departments or with other police departments with these individuals."

