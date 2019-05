- Police said one woman has died after she was stabbed Saturday evening in a Roswell shopping

Officers responded to a call of a person stabbed on the 10400 block of Alpharetta Highway at around 8 p.m..

Medics rushed a female victim to Wellstar North Fulton, where she later died due to her injuries.

Roswell Police confirmed to FOX 5, that they were able to track down the suspect, who is also now in the hospital in serious condition.

At this point, police aren't sure if the suspect and the woman stabbed each other.