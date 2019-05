- Police said they have identified the woman found dead inside a car parked at a Cobb County apartment complex Tuesday.

Ericka Stewart, 36, of Marietta was discovered in a maroon 2005 Nissan Altima about 7 a.m. Tuesday in front of Building 2E at the Caswyck Trail Apartments on Favor Road.

Police couldn’t say how long the woman’s body was in the parking lot before being discovered, or how she died, but the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide.

Detectives got a search warrant to enter an apartment they have linked to the victim but aren’t saying what they found, or confirming neighbors’ claims that the woman lived at the complex with her children.

Police did not have any suspect information or a motive.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.

