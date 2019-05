- Police are on the scene at a Cobb County apartment complex after a woman was found murdered.

Investigators were called to the Caswyck Trail Apartment on Favors Road at around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say someone on the property discovered the body of a female victim in a red sedan.

Police have not released much information, but they have said that this is a homicide.

Officers have obtained a search warrant to an apartment in the complex they say is linked to the unidentified victim, but they have not said how the apartment is tied to her.

"At this moment the whole area is a crime scene," Cobb County Officer Neil Penirelli said.

The investigation is ongoing.