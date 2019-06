- Police have made an arrest after a man was shot in the head in northwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Marietta Road near Carroll Drive. Atlanta Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot in a gravel parking lot where many neighbors usually park.

“We don’t know what transpired here. Obviously, we have one male who was shot twice in the head,” said Atlanta Police Major Michael O’Connor.

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 43-year-old An-Nur Green. He was arrested at his home in Fairburn without incident.

According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting happened after the two men got into an argument.

Green has been charged with murder. He was taken to the Fulton County jail.

The name of the victim has not been released.

