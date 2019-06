- Police in Atlanta are responding to a shooting in northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of Marietta Road near Carroll Drive. Atlanta Police said officer arrived at the scene to find a male shot to the head.

The victim was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police said the victim was not alert, not conscious, but still breathing.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

The name of the victim has not been released.