- People gathered at the veterans wall of honor at Heritage Park in McDonough to remember men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The director of Heritage Park Veterans Museum says he's grateful for the bravery of those who serve our country.

This is the eighth year of the annual Memorial Day event.

The service also included a presentation of the colors by the Ola High School JROTC

