- They made the ultimate sacrifice and an estimated 2,000 people spent part of their Memorial Day honoring those interred at the Marietta National Military Cemetery.

"This has always been something I've tried to instill in my kids. I'm a Navy Veteran and I wanted them to always understand that it's not just picnics," said Allen Koronokowski, president of the National Memorial Day Association of Georgia. "There's people who really gave their lives and really died for us to be here today."

Monday marked the 75th consecutive Memorial Day Observance at the Marietta National Military Cemetery.

"I have family members who died in Vietnam and it's just--when you look at this, you think there are people from all wars are here and our country wouldn't be what it is today if they hadn't sacrificed for us," said Mary Williams with the Daughters of the American Revolution's Roswell chapter.

This year's event included patriotic music, a 21-gun salute and 40 community groups presented wreaths in honor of the fallen.

SEE ALSO: Photos of Memorial Day service in McDonough