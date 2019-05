- The city of Dacula honored our nation's veterans Monday with its 26th annual Memorial Day parade.

It's the only Memorial Day parade in metro Atlanta and the largest in the state of Georgia.

It kicked off at Hebron Baptist Church Monday morning and ended at Dacula High School.

The event features veterans, active and restored military vehicles, marching bands, and custom designed floats.

The parade came after Monday morning's annual 5K run/walk and one-mile fun run.

Hundreds of runners participated in the race.

