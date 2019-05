- The Gwinnett County Police Department honored slain officer Antwan Toney at the 16th annual Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville on Monday.

Officer Toney was killed in the line of duty in October 2018, while responding to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle. When Toney approached the car, a man inside the car fired shots at Toney and his partner, striking and killing Toney.

Toney was just six days shy of his third anniversary with the Gwinnett County Police Department. His family said it was his lifelong dream to be a police officer.

MORE: Remembering Gwinnett County's Officer Antwan Toney

At the ceremony Monday, Toney was remembered by fellow members of his department as well as officials from the county and Georgia Military College.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial honors those who have given their lives serving their community and their country. Officer Toney is the first Gwinnett County Police Officer to die in the line of duty since 1993.

MORE: The shooting, the manhunt, and arrests