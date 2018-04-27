Woman hurt jumping to safety in DeKalb County apartment fire

- A woman was hurt in an apartment fire early Friday morning in DeKalb County, and a man has been hailed a hero for getting others to safety.

App users: View full article

Firefighters were called to the 13Ten apartment complex on Ficus Drive around 12:30 a.m., and when they arrived they saw heavy flames shooting from the 3-story building.

Efforts to get the blaze under control were hampered by low water pressure from three different hydrants. That forced firefighters to bring water from the main road into the complex.

The top floor collapsed on to the second, which then collapsed on the first. Officials said 12 units were destroyed. No word as to how many people have been displaced by the fire.

Related VideoView Larger

One woman suffered moderate injuries when she jumped from the second floor of the burning building. Paramedics rushed that victim to the hospital. Neighbors said more people could have been hurt if not for the heroic efforts of Antonio Senior.

After seeing the fire, Senior yelled for his mom to call 911. Senior then screamed for people to get out. He told FOX 5 he convinced a teenage girl who was trapped on the third floor to jump into his arms. After catching her, Senior said the girl couldn't stop hugging him.