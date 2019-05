- Rescue crews have recovered the body of a man who drowned in Lake Lanier.

Hall County Fire Rescue found 30-year-old Reginald Whitehead Saturday night at Shoal Creek Park.

Witnesses say Whitehead's jet ski flipped over as he tried to pull the watercraft onto a boat ramp. The investigation showed he wasn't able to swim and was not wearing a floatation device.

Rescue crews found Whitehead's body at around 10:45 Saturday night using sonar equipment.

Hall County deputies say Whitehead is the second man to drown in the lake Saturday. He is the fourth to die in Lake Lanier in 2019.

