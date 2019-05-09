< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Deputies: Hall County man found dead in Lake Lanier By FOX 5 News
Posted May 25 2019 10:05AM EDT class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/demonstrators-march-in-protest-of-georgia-s-abortion-law" title="Demonstrators march in protest of Georgia's abortion law" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/WAGA_AbortionProtest2_052519_1558801303304_7312977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/WAGA_AbortionProtest2_052519_1558801303304_7312977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/WAGA_AbortionProtest2_052519_1558801303304_7312977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/WAGA_AbortionProtest2_052519_1558801303304_7312977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/WAGA_AbortionProtest2_052519_1558801303304_7312977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Demonstrators march in protest of Georgia's abortion law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 25 2019 12:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>About a 1,000 Atlantans have gathered at the Georgia State Capitol Saturday to rally and march in protest of Georgia's new abortion-restricting law.</p><p>The protest, organized by DoBetterGa, started at 11:30 Saturday at the Capitol and will march to the CNN Center in downtown Atlanta.</p><p>The rally wasn't the only protest against the so-called "heartbeat bill" at the Capitol this week. On Tuesday, around 1,000 protestors demonstrated as part of a nationwide #StopTheBans protest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gunman-on-the-run-after-deadly-shooting-at-midtown-bar" title="Gunman on the run after deadly shooting at Midtown bar" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/Deadly_shooting_in_Midtown_0_7313019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/Deadly_shooting_in_Midtown_0_7313019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/Deadly_shooting_in_Midtown_0_7313019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/Deadly_shooting_in_Midtown_0_7313019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/Deadly_shooting_in_Midtown_0_7313019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Deadly shooting in Midtown" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gunman on the run after deadly shooting at Midtown bar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 25 2019 07:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta police are looking for a gunman who killed one person and injured two others at the Atlantis Mediterranean Bar and Grill early Saturday morning. </p><p>APD said a fight between an employee and a club patron escalated into gunfire. The employee was shot and killed, and two other men were injured.</p><p>Witnesses said the bar was chaotic and terrifying once the bullets went flying. They reported three separate bursts of gunfire. Each time, the crowd ducked for cover, then went running as soon as bullets stopped.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-finds-hit-and-run-victim-on-side-of-road-search-underway-for-driver" title="Woman finds hit-and-run victim on side of road; search underway for driver" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_0_7312515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_0_7312515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_0_7312515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_0_7312515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/Search_for_driver_in_hit_and_run_0_7312515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Search for driver in hit and run" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman finds hit-and-run victim on side of road; search underway for driver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 11:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who left a badly injured man in a ditch on a highway in Villa Rica.</p><p>The family of the 23-year-old man told FOX 5 News he probably would have died had it not been for the good deeds of a woman and her friend.</p><p>That woman, Lisa Turner is well known in Temple where she works at Taylor’s Gin store and more so now after what she and a friend did while driving on this stretch of State Highway 101 in Villa Rica.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/5-year-old-boy-s-wish-to-be-cop-for-a-day-comes-true"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/V%20BOY%20BECOMES%20COP%20FOR%20A%20DAY%2012P_WAGA85d6_146.mxf_00.00.00.21_1558791280933.png_7313184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V BOY BECOMES COP FOR A DAY 12P_WAGA85d6_146.mxf_00.00.00.21_1558791280933.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>5-year-old boy's wish to be cop for a day comes true</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gunman-on-the-run-after-deadly-shooting-at-midtown-bar"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/P%20PIEDMONT%20CIR%20SHOOTING%20_00.00.00.13_1558784979329.png_7313022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P PIEDMONT CIR SHOOTING _00.00.00.13_1558784979329.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gunman on the run after deadly shooting at Midtown bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/marshal-officers-kill-fugitive-outside-florida-mosque-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/24/Hamid%20Ould-Rouis_1558754002297.jpg_7312766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hamid Ould-Rouis_1558754002297.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Marshal, officers kill fugitive outside Florida mosque</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-finds-hit-and-run-victim-on-side-of-road-search-underway-for-driver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/24/P%20CARROLL%20HIT%20AND%20RUN%2010P%20_00.00.56.07_1558753886470.png_7312580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P CARROLL HIT AND RUN 10P id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputies-hall-county-man-found-dead-in-lake-lanier" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/09/V%20LANIER%20BOAT%20CRASH%205P_00.00.30.02_1557436976229.png_7241089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/09/V%20LANIER%20BOAT%20CRASH%205P_00.00.30.02_1557436976229.png_7241089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/09/V%20LANIER%20BOAT%20CRASH%205P_00.00.30.02_1557436976229.png_7241089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/09/V%20LANIER%20BOAT%20CRASH%205P_00.00.30.02_1557436976229.png_7241089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/09/V%20LANIER%20BOAT%20CRASH%205P_00.00.30.02_1557436976229.png_7241089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Hall County man found dead in Lake Lanier</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/5-year-old-boy-s-wish-to-be-cop-for-a-day-comes-true" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/V%20BOY%20BECOMES%20COP%20FOR%20A%20DAY%2012P_WAGA85d6_146.mxf_00.00.00.21_1558791280933.png_7313184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/V%20BOY%20BECOMES%20COP%20FOR%20A%20DAY%2012P_WAGA85d6_146.mxf_00.00.00.21_1558791280933.png_7313184_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/V%20BOY%20BECOMES%20COP%20FOR%20A%20DAY%2012P_WAGA85d6_146.mxf_00.00.00.21_1558791280933.png_7313184_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/V%20BOY%20BECOMES%20COP%20FOR%20A%20DAY%2012P_WAGA85d6_146.mxf_00.00.00.21_1558791280933.png_7313184_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/V%20BOY%20BECOMES%20COP%20FOR%20A%20DAY%2012P_WAGA85d6_146.mxf_00.00.00.21_1558791280933.png_7313184_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5-year-old boy's wish to be cop for a day comes true</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cemetery-asks-public-to-attend-funeral-of-veteran-with-no-family-in-town" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/25/ohio%20vet_1558790108106.png_7312948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Spring&#x20;Grove&#x20;Cemetery" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cemetery asks public to attend funeral of veteran with no family in town</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gunman-on-the-run-after-deadly-shooting-at-midtown-bar" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/P%20PIEDMONT%20CIR%20SHOOTING%20_00.00.00.13_1558784979329.png_7313022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/P%20PIEDMONT%20CIR%20SHOOTING%20_00.00.00.13_1558784979329.png_7313022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/P%20PIEDMONT%20CIR%20SHOOTING%20_00.00.00.13_1558784979329.png_7313022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/P%20PIEDMONT%20CIR%20SHOOTING%20_00.00.00.13_1558784979329.png_7313022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/25/P%20PIEDMONT%20CIR%20SHOOTING%20_00.00.00.13_1558784979329.png_7313022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gunman on the run after deadly shooting at Midtown bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/savarino-s-stoppage-goal-lifts-real-salt-lake-past-atlanta" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/30/Atlanta_United_returns_home_0_6462547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Savarino's stoppage goal lifts Real Salt Lake past Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: 