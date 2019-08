- Neighbors and families on an East Atlanta roadway are calling for more signage and patrols after multiple wrecks in one area.

UPDATED: DeKalb County responds to report on multiple wrecks along Glenwood Avenue

The most recent crash involved three cars Tuesday at Glenwood Avenue and Terry Mill Road. DeKalb County officials told FOX 5 the driver who caused the wreck was cited for speeding. However, in May, a hit-and-run crash near the same intersection left two houses damaged and nearly injured a homeowner as he slept. A collision last year at the spot ended in a fatality and three other people seriously injured.

RELATED: 1 dead, 3 ejected from car on Glenwood Avenue

FOX 5 returned to the neighborhood Wednesday after receiving word about the most recent crash.

Glenwood Avenue stretches from DeKalb County into the City of Atlanta. Atlanta police said officers are encouraged to conduct patrols and enforce traffic in the area. Still, drivers must slow down and pay attention.

FOX 5 is working with DeKalb County leaders to get more data on the history of traffic problems in the spot as well as how traffic concerns have been addressed.

The wrecks near one intersection have left one person dead, several more injured, and multiple cars and houses damaged.

MORE: Police: Hit-and-run crash leaves 2 houses damaged