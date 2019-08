- DeKalb County is responding to a FOX 5 News report about a series of wrecks along Glenwood Avenue.

Over the last year, crashes left one person dead, several more injured and damaged houses and cars.

In a statement to FOX 5 News, county officials wrote:

"A 1.8-mile portion of Glenwood Avenue, from Terry Mill Road to Hooper Street, was reduced from four lanes to three in 2008 to reduce vehicular speeds and accident rates, and improve pedestrian safety. While DeKalb County has no records of recent complaints about traffic along this section of road, the county's transportation division will look at the accident history to determine if any changes, such as additional signs, are warranted in this area."

