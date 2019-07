- Rockdale County authorities said they have “persons of interest” in a shooting that left one person dead and another critical Thursday afternoon.

Even though investigators have not released any information about the suspects or victims, a woman has come forward to say her 19-year-old son was killed in the shooting.

Late Thursday night, the family of 19-year-old Aaron Huff gathered at the site of the double shooting on Tiffany Drive to say he was the one killed in the gunfire.

"I've got a lot of questions--I wanna know who killed my son and why,” said mother Linda Reid.

By Friday morning, investigators had cleared the scene, letting the public take a closer look at the home. Police said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Neighbors said several people were on the property at the time, with some going into nearby yards after the gunshots.

"A couple of seconds later, I see somebody coming through my backyard. So, I get up, I look, I see they come back across, and I come back outside and I see a lot of police cars, all the cars they had their guns drawn, they were looking, it was chaotic," said Angie Jackson.

"I don't know them, I had no idea about them, I would see them out there cooking every once in a while, or I did, I have not seen them in a while," said neighbor Chris Needham.

Family members said Huff did not live on Tiffany Drive and was visiting with other people. The family of the 19-year-old is pleading for information.

"If you have information, if anybody out there has information on it, please if anyone knows what happened please give information on it," his mother begged.

"They are out here killing each other just like you can get back up and start over again, killing each other for no reason, that's sad," said Tomika Ried, the victim’s aunt.

Rockdale County authorities are not yet naming Huff as the victim in the case, nor has any suspect information been released. Investigators only will say they have an idea who the suspect may be.

"All I know is that we have persons of interest, so there is more than one," said Lee Thomas, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

