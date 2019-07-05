< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Rockdale County deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a teenager and left a second person seriously injured Thursday evening.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on Tiffany Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Rockdale County deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a teenager and left a second person seriously injured Thursday evening.</p><p>The incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on Tiffany Drive. Family members of a 19-year-old Rockdale County man said they are shocked and heartbroken after their son was killed on the Fourth of July.</p><p>"I've got a lot of questions--I wanna know who killed my son and why," said mother Linda Reid.</p><p>"He had a lot of people in his driveway, so I thought ‘Okay, they are getting ready to celebrate early,'" said neighbor Angie Jackson.</p><p>Jackson admitted she thought the house down the street was just having a party for the holiday.</p><p>"About 3:30, I heard about three gunshots, and I thought wow they are celebrating but, that sounded kind of close," said Jackson.</p><p>"When we got to the scene, we discovered that there was one person deceased, and one person shot and sent to a local hospital," said Lee Thomas, Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Neighbors said the moments after the shooting were chaotic with people scattering into the street and nearby yards.</p><p>"A couple of seconds later, I see somebody coming through my backyard. So, I get up, I look, I see they come back across, and I come back outside and I see a lot of police cars, all the cars they had their guns drawn, they were looking, it was chaotic," said Jackson.</p><p>Rockdale County authorities haven't arrested anyone in this case. The young victim's family said they're standing by, praying for answers.</p><p>"I wanna know why, and then you just run off and nobody tried to call the mama or nana," said Reid.</p><p>Investigators said Thursday evening they had a person of interest in the case in custody but said they have not made any arrests or charges in connection to the case. 