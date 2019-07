- A missing person’s case has been filed for the girlfriend of an “armed and dangerous” Newton County suspect wanted after police said he ran down and killed a special needs man following a one-way altercation the Fourth of July.

There are conflicting reports about the welfare of Kendra Browning, but the Newton County Sheriff’s Office did confirm to FOX 5 News Sunday afternoon there is a case opened for her being a missing person. Some family members said she may have gone willingly with her boyfriend, Joshua Anderson, who investigators said is currently on the run from the law on malice murder charges.

“We don't know where she's at we don't know nothing,” her father told FOX 5 News Friday. “I'm pretty sure [he’s with her now].”

Investigators said Anderson was behind the wheel of a gray 2001 Toyota Tacoma extended cab which ran down 20-year-old Kevin Marshall. Deputies said Marshall went to Browning’s home on North Lake Drive on the evening of the Fourth of July, as he had before, to play basketball with the children at the home. While he was there, investigators and eyewitnesses said Marshall was on the losing end of a one-way scuffle with Joshua Anderson.

Investigators said Marshall walked away but was followed by an enraged Anderson in his pickup truck. Authorities said Anderson ran down Marshall at Morningside Drive and North Lake Drive, about a half mile from the home.

Saturday, investigators said they located that pickup truck not too far from the crime scene. The truck has since been taken into possession by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office have joined in the search for Anderson.

"We have to get this guy off the street," the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was quoted in a statement sent to FOX 5 News Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said Anderson’s family members have not been able to help in giving possible locations for the suspect.

Investigators said Anderson is considered armed and dangerous and hope his run from the law ends peacefully.

Marshall's mother, a nurse at Emory Hospital, said she is used to saving lives and is at a loss with the loss of her youngest. She also has a message for Anderson.

“Please turn yourself in it's not doing you or your girlfriend any good because you took my son's life,” said Robbie Marshall, mother of the victim.

The grieving mother said her son suffered from ADHD and had the mentality of a 13-year-old.

Anyone who sees Anderson or has information in the case should contact 911 immediately.