- Authorities in Newton County said deputies are searching for a man wanted for intentionally running down someone following an altercation.

Newton County Sheriffs' deputies released a mug shot of a Joshua Anderson who investigators are calling armed and dangerous following Thursday's incident. Deputies said it happened between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. near the intersection of Morningside Drive and North Lake Drive. Investigators said the man hit the victim, identified by deputies as Kevin Marshall, with a gray 2001 Toyota Tacoma extended cab with Georgia plates DGF633 and took off. The pickup truck would likely have extensive front grill damage following this incident.

Responding deputies said they found the Marshall in the middle of the roadway with EMS personnel working to render aid. The victim later died

No word on a possible motive.

Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to call 911 immediately.