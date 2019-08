- Loved ones held a vigil Wednesday to honor a Clayton County student who died during basketball practice last week.

Family and friends described Imani Bell as a loving sister, high school scholar, and a talented student-athlete.

Bell collapsed on Aug. 13 during basketball conditioning at Elite Scholars Academy.

Family members say the 16-year-old was training on the track when she went into cardiac arrest and died.

RELATED: Clayton County high school student dies during basketball practice

At Dixon Grove Baptist Church in Jonesboro, Bell's parents told FOX 5 that their daughter's legacy will live on.

"My daughter was loving, she was kind, she included everybody, just very smart and ready for the world. She was ready and she is ready. She will live on through all of us," Bell's mother said.

Bell's parents say the love and support from the community are helping them push through the pain and loss.