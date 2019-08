- A Clayton County family is reeling from the sudden and devastating loss of their daughter.

Officials say 16-year-old Imani Bell died Tuesday during basketball practice.

Superintendent of Clayton County Schools Dr. Morcease Beasley says Imani was conditioning outside Elite Scholars Academy when she collapsed.

Beasley said Bell was a junior at the academy and member of the basketball team.

Those who know her told FOX 5 she was also an honors student.

MORE: School officials say Clayton County student passes away

Beasley talked about the sudden loss of Bell after the Clayton County Public Schools State of the Children Wednesday morning.

"I want to encourage all of us to think about Imani Bell, think about what we can do, the role that we should play and fulfill to ensure that all of our children are well here in Clayton County," he said.

Beasley says the GBI was called in on Tuesday to investigate the circumstances leading up to Bell's death.