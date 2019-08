- School officials in Clayton County confirmed the passing of one of their students.

The student went to Elite Scholars Academy.

A statement from Superintendent/CEO of Schools, Dr. Morecease J. Beasley reads:

"We are very saddened by the loss of one of our students this evening. The school district is here to support the family of the student and all school staff and student body.

"Our team is working diligently to determine more details relative to this matter. The district will provide grief counselors to support the family as needed and a crisis team will also be assigned at the school beginning tomorrow to provide support to students and any member of staff or adults in the coming days.

"Out of respect and privacy for the family, no additional statement will be issued at this time."

Elite Scholars Academy is a college magnet school for middle and high school students.

