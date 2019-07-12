< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story417761087" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417761087" data-article-version="1.0">Hall County sheriff shares emotional letter after deputy's funeral</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/hall-county-sheriff-shares-emotional-letter-after-deputy-s-funeral?fbclid=IwAR0n7iAaaP5S3gQIH9LwFt7ChllibrUNcCBOPnUgR_b0cpi_LfEQLR2o9X0">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 12 2019 10:49AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch shared an emotional letter following the heartbreaking loss of one of his deputies. </p><p>Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was shot and killed in a gunfight as he chased teenage burglary suspects Sunday night. The young father of two was laid to rest Thursday.</p><p>Sheriff Couch took to Facebook Friday morning following Dixon's funeral. </p><p>"His loss has reached every corner of our community and the depths of our agency," Couch said.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="268" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fhallcountysheriff%2Fposts%2F2323363397749834&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Couch expressed gratitude toward the community, thanking everyone for the outpouring of support.

"In these days of what seems like an overload of negativity toward law enforcement, our hearts are warmed and reassured that we live among some genuinely caring and thoughtful people."

The sheriff went on to ask the community to continue praying for Deputy Dixon's family, calling their loss "immeasurable."

"From now on, every time they see a Hall County Sheriff’s car driving down the road, they will think of him. Every time the blue strobes of a roadside traffic stop catches their eye, their hearts will ache, and every time the sound of a police siren pierces the night they will visualize him behind that car on that fateful night."

App users: Read the full letter here.

RELATED: Hundreds gather to honor Hall County deputy as he's laid to rest

