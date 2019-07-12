Couch expressed gratitude toward the community, thanking everyone for the outpouring of support.
"In these days of what seems like an overload of negativity toward law enforcement, our hearts are warmed and reassured that we live among some genuinely caring and thoughtful people."
The sheriff went on to ask the community to continue praying for Deputy Dixon's family, calling their loss "immeasurable."
"From now on, every time they see a Hall County Sheriff’s car driving down the road, they will think of him. Every time the blue strobes of a roadside traffic stop catches their eye, their hearts will ache, and every time the sound of a police siren pierces the night they will visualize him behind that car on that fateful night."
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead Friday morning.
Officers got a 911 call after 3 a.m. referencing gunshots in the 2100 block of Tula Street in northwest Atlanta.
When officers arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds. His friend transported him to the hospital where he later died.
(AP) -- Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said Friday he is resigning following renewed scrutiny of his handling of a 2008 secret plea deal with wealthy financier Jeffrey Esptein , who is accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.
President Donald Trump, with Acosta at his side, made the announcement as he left the White House for a trip to Wisconsin and Ohio. The president said Acosta had been a "great" labor secretary.
"I hate to see this happen," Trump said. He said he did not ask Acosta to leave the Cabinet.
R. Kelly was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on federal sex crime charges, authorities said.
The R&B singer has been indicted on 13 counts by a Chicago grand jury for child pornography production and receipt of child pornography, and obstruction of justice.
U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said Kelly was taken into custody about 7 p.m. local time and was being held by federal authorities.