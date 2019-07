- A Hall County deputy will be laid to rest Thursday after being gunned down in the line of duty.

Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral for Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, who was shot and killed late Sunday evening while trying to stop a stolen car.

The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at Free Chapel Worship Center in Gainesville. The public is encouraged and welcomed to come pay their respects to the young deputy who lost his life protecting his community.

At around 11:09 p.m. Sunday, Deputy Dixon spotted a car which was reported stolen. The Hall County sheriff said the four people inside were believed to have been involved in a number of thefts, with one involving a large number of firearms. The sheriff said the driver of the car, 17-year-old Hector Garcia-Solis, refused to stop, speeding away. After a brief pursuit, Garcia-Solis wrecked the car along Jesse Jewell Parkway and Center Avenue, the sheriff said. The four occupants then scattered, running away from the pursuing deputies.

Deputy Dixon and another deputy caught up with Garcia-Solis on Highland Avenue near Hazel Drive, less than a 1,000 feet from the crash. That’s when the sheriff said Garcia-Solis fired a single shot, striking Deputy Dixon just below his ballistic vest. The other deputy was able to return fire, striking the suspect multiple times.

Deputy Dixon was put into the patrol car of one of his colleagues and rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead.

The four suspects inside the vehicle were eventually arrested and are now facing felony murder charges.

Dixon leaves behind a wife, a 9-year-old son and a 4-month-old son. He's been on the force for just three years as a deputy in Hall County, but his supervisor said the way he did his job and the way he interacted with people showed he was way beyond his years in experience.

Hundreds from the community came out to honor and remember Deputy Dixon Wednesday evening. Some knew him, most had never met him.

Deputy Dixon's family was overwhelmed by the support.

"We were blessed to have him for 28 years. We are heartbroken, but at the same time we feel so much love from this community," said Dixon's father, Freddy Dixon.

