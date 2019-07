- A memorial fund has been created for the family of a fallen Hall County deputy.

Deputy Nicolas Dixon, 28, was shot and killed late Sunday evening while trying to stop a stolen car.

Dixon leaves behind a wife and two sons, who are 9-years-old and 3-months-old. A memorial fund has been set up to benefit his family. One-hundred percent of donations will go directly to his wife and kids.

Anyone interested in making a donation can do so at:

Peach State Bank & Trust

325 Washington Street

Gainesville, Georgia 30501

Donations can also be mailed to the following address:

Peach State Bank & Trust

PO Box 290

Gainesville, Georgia 30503-9835

Donors are asked to make checks payable to: Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon Memorial Fund.

Dixon will be laid to rest on Thursday.

