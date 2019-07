- A Hall County deputy was shot and killed overnight during a gunfight with suspected burglars.

The alleged shooter was also struck by a bullet and is now hospitalized. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to officials, the deputy was attempting to stop a stolen car. The driver behind the wheel sped off and eventually wrecked in a neighborhood. Everyone inside the car bailed and started shooting. That's when the unidentified deputy was shot by one of the suspects.

It happened in the area of Jesse Jewell Parkway and Highland Avenue between 11 and 11:15 p.m.

Authorities are now searching for the remaining suspects, who are considered to be "armed and dangerous." One person of interest was taken into custody around 7 a.m. Monday. Authorities believe he was inside the stolen vehicle involved in the shooting.

The Gainesville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and the Gwinnett County Police Department are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information should call the Hall County Sheriff’s Office at (770) 533-7693.