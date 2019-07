- Hundreds gathered outside the Hall County Law Enforcement Center Tuesday night to honor a Hall County Deputy who was in the line of duty. Nicolas Blane Dixon, 28, was shot and killed late Sunday night.

Deputy Dixon's father, Freddy, said his son proudly wore the badge of the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

"This was his dream job, never seen him as happy as when he put his uniform on," said Freddy Dixon.

MORE: Georgia mourns Hall County deputy killed in the line of duty

Sheriff Gerald Crouch called him one of the finest young officers he has ever had the chance to work and serve with.

Sheriff Crouch said Deputy Dixon was in his patrol car Sunday night, chasing a stolen vehicle.

"He made contact with the vehicle, causing it to wreck, and he still got out and ran toward danger and evil," said Sheriff Crouch.

RELATED: Memorial fund created for family of fallen Hall County deputy

Those in the car jumped out and ran, Deputy Dixon went after them. Investigators say that's when there was a shoot out on Highland Avenue. Deputy Dixon was hit.

After an extensive manhunt, the four 17-year olds who were in the car were taken into custody. One of them, Hector Garcia-Solis, who investigators believe fired the shot that killed Deputy Dixon, was also hit by bullets and is in the hospital.

Hundreds from the community came out to honor and remember Deputy Dixon. Some knew him, most had never met him.

Deputy Dixon's family was overwhelmed by the support.

"We were blessed to have him for 28 years. We are heartbroken, but at the same time we feel so much love from this community," said Freddy Dixon.

RELATED: Police: Gunman released from jail days before shooting Hall County deputy