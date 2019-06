- Residents in one Gwinnett County community are on high alert after a violent home invasion in their Sugar Hill neighborhood Saturday.

"I'm watching out for anything unusual," neighbor Sedrick Garland told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes.

The suspects, described as three men with Jamaican accents, entered the home on Primrose Park Road through a basement window at around 5 a.m.

Gwinnett County Police Corporal Wilbert Rundles said the men, "Began shouting commands and claiming to be GCPD which was not the case. They were wearing dark clothing, surgical masks, and gloves, and they were demanding drugs, money, and jewelry."

The armed robbers bound Judith Williams, her son and daughter with zip ties, blindfolded and beat them.

The men ransacked the house, making off with $4,700 cash.

Williams' son managed to free himself once the men left and ran to a neighbor's house for help.

According to police, Judith Williams told detectives the money "came from a pool of people who help each other out."

Neighbor Linda Pryhoda was stunned the violent crime happened in her quiet community. "We've never had this kind of violent crime in the neighborhood, so we were very shocked."

Neighbors gathered at the clubhouse Sunday to discuss ways to increase security in their neighborhood as police searched for the suspects.

Just doing self-awareness of your home, of your own home, of your own security systems, lock your doors, lock your windows," said John Maisonet.

