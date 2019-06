- Police are investigating a home invasion that sent one man to the hospital in Gwinnett County early Saturday morning.

At almost 7 a.m. Saturday, Gwinnett County officers received a call of an invasion at a home on the 1600 block of Primrose Park Road in Buford.

Officer say three men wearing surgical masks broke into the home through a back window and claimed to be police officers.

The three suspects tied the residents up and stole money from them before fleeing.

The victims were eventually able to untie themselves and get a neighbor to call the police.

One resident was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Officials believe all three suspects had Jamaican accents and are suspected to be driving a dark-colored SUV.