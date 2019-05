- An unusual move by the Fulton County District Attorney.

District Attorney Paul Howard's office is putting up billboards in an effort to gather new information about three recent police-involved shootings.

The cases involve Atlanta Police, an off-duty officer who is a member of Mayor Bottom's security detail, as well as East Point Police and South Fulton Police.

An email sent to FOX 5 News from the district attorney's office describes the DA's goal as "an effort to seek information and witnesses to tell the complete story."

A news conference will be held on Wednesday.

The Fulton County DA describes each of the incidents as:

MARCH 13, 2019:

"This first incident the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is attempting to gather additional information about occurred in the early afternoon of Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the intersection of Moreland Avenue SE and Arkwright Place SE in Atlanta. During this shooting, 56-year-old Kenneth Gilbert, Sr., 29-year-old Kenneth Gilbert, Jr., and an Atlanta Police Department SWAT Unit engaged in an altercation. The first billboard soliciting more information and witnesses related to this incident is located near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive. The second billboard is located near the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Moreland Drive, a short distance from the shooting scene."

JANUARY 15, 2019:

"The second incident the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is attempting to gather additional information about occurred in the evening of Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at the Shell Gas Station near the intersection of Whitehall Street and McDaniel Street in Atlanta. In this incident, 18-year-old D’Ettrick Griffin was shot and killed by Oliver Simmonds, an off-duty police officer who is a member of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ security detail. Griffin allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat of Simmonds’ unmarked SUV while he was pumping gas. Simmonds shot and killed Griffin as he attempted to steal the vehicle. The billboard related to this shooting is located at the intersection of Whitehall Street and McDaniel Street."

DECEMBER 28, 2018:

"The third incident the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is attempting to gather additional information about occurred Friday, December 28, 2018, along I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway around 12:00 p.m. In that incident, 35-year-old Devin Nolley was shot during an altercation involving East Point Police Officers and City of South Fulton Police Officers. The billboard related to this incident is located on I-285 Westbound near the Camp Creek Parkway exit."

