- The two men wounded in a gun battle with Atlanta Police SWAT officers are a father and son, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday.

In a news release, the GBI identified the men as 56-year-old Kenneth Gilbert, Sr. and 29-year-old Kenneth Gilbert.

The gun battle broke out early Wednesday afternoon as a SWAT team vehicle traveled southbound on Moreland Avenue S.E. near the intersection of Arkwright Place S.E.

Deputy Chief Jeff Glazier told reporters Wednesday the SWAT officers drove up near a Ford pickup truck and saw a passenger pull out a handgun.

According to officials, the officer told the passenger to put the weapon down, but instead he pointed it at them.

"They feared for their life so that’s why they fired at the suspects,” Glazier said.

According to the deputy chief, the man in the car fired back at officers, striking the SWAT vehicle.

The SWAT officers returned fire, wounding both men inside the vehicle.

Medics took both place to Grady Memorial Hospital.

None of the SWAT officers were injured.

GBI Agents immediately came to the scene Wednesday to begin their investigation, which is standard procedure in a police shooting.