Police: Officer-involved shooting shuts down I-285

- Officers responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that shut down a major highway Friday morning.

Around 11 a.m., an officer in an unmarked police car identified at stolen black Nissan sedan at a Racetrac near Interstate 285 and Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County. They followed the person to the Publix parking lot on the 3700 block of Carmia Drive where GBI officials say the Nissan driver, identified as Devin Nolley, rammed a police car and police opened fire.

Officers followed to the driver to I-285 southbound where a FOX 5 viewer saw them and started recording.

"I noticed that the guy jumped out then I heard the gunshots then I heard multiple gunshots and I noticed that the police was chasing him. As they were shooting he jumped over the guard rail and ran into the ravine after that I didn't see him no more,” said Jackie Houston.

The #GBI has been requested by the East Point Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Agents are en route and we are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/aSKMHyauz0 — Nelly Miles (@NMilesGBIPIO) December 28, 2018

At the time, all lanes of I-285 were blocked.

Houston says he saw the driver fire first as he ran away from his crashed car. At this time, the GBI has not confirm if the driver was armed.

According to the GBI, Nolley attempted to flee and was captured after being shot by officers multiple times.

Medics transported Nolley to at Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No officers were harmed in the incident, though officials do say a bystander was injured by falling glass caused by a bullet.

The GBI is continuing its investigation.