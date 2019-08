- A judge has sentenced a former Atlanta police officer for attacking an unarmed teenager while in the line of duty.

Matthew Johns was sentenced to 20 years in jail but only has to serve 5 years.

He pleaded guilty to several charges of aggravated assault, making false statements, and violating his oath of office last month.

In September of 2016, Atlanta police chased a stolen car on Interstate 75.

When the chase ended, a 15-year-old passenger jumped out and surrendered.

Dash cam video captured Johns kicking and choking the boy causing him to pass out.

