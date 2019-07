- A former Atlanta police officer has entered a guilty plea in the kicking assault of an unarmed teenager in 2016.

According to officials, on Sept. 16, 2016, former Atlanta police officer Matthew Johns kicked a 14-year-old three times in the head while lying on the ground. He's accused of then pressing his knee to the teen's neck. The teen was rendered unconscious and had cuts, bruises, a neck strain, and a serious concussion.

At the time of the assault, the teen had been riding passenger in a stolen vehicle when Johns responded to the scene. The teen got out through the passenger door then surrendered himself to authorities by immediately lying on his stomach on the pavement with his hands up. That's when Officer Johns started kicking him, despite the teen's surrender, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

At the time, Johns was a 4-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department. He was later fired by Chief Erika Shields on July 26, 2017. Over a year later a Fulton County grand jury indicted him.

In the courtroom, the Fulton County prosecutors played dash cam video of Johns kicking the teenaged suspect in the head. Johns pleaded guilty to all eight counts in the case, including aggravated assault, aggravated assault strangulation, false statement and violation of oath by a public officer.

"While criminal justice systems across this country struggle to investigate, prosecute, and hold police officers accountable, in Fulton County a law enforcement officer pleaded guilty today,"

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said in a statement.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge will sentence Johns at the end of July.