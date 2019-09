- Traffic intersections near the MARTA and Norfolk Southern rail lines were closed while firefighters put out some brush fires.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

A series of brush fire broke out along the railroad tracks which run through Brookhaven. The fire caused heavy smoke in the area.

The fires also caused delays along the MARTA gold line.

Traffic returned to normal by 7 p.m.

RELATED: Cooler temperatures, but drier air as short-term drought worsens