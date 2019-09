- The cooldown has arrived. Thursday night should be the coolest night since May. But there is a trade-off with the cooler weather.

The cool air is also drier and that means no rainfall, something north Georgia has been seriously lacking for the last 90 days.

The drought situation in parts of north Georgia is getting serious. Some areas are now seeing a moderate to severe short-term drought.

In response, area lakes are well below full summer pool.

No rain is expected in the next five days.

