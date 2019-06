- Family members of the man killed in a car crash involving an unlicensed 15-year-old said they are heartbroken.

Chuan McKeever was driving a yellow pickup truck with landscaping equipment on the back trailer. McKeever was traveling westbound on Flat Shoals Road Monday morning when it struck a white Chrysler SUV driven by a 15-year-old girl near Guilford Lane, west of Old National Highway.

McKeever died at the scene. The teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

"To know my brother died in a car crash with an unlicensed driver. It's hard," said Leon Landers, the victim's brother.

Landers says his brother was his first best friend. He said losing him has been difficult.

"My heart is broken...it's completely broken. We were just together on Father's Day in Brookhaven, looking at the new Shaft movie," Landers said.

McKeever's grandmother has taken this sudden, unexpected loss hard too. She greeted family and friends like Karl Gaston, who owned the truck McKeever was driving. Gaston rushed to the scene hoping his Godson and landscaping business partner would pull through.

"It just killed me. It just hurt my heart to see my son gone. My son is gone. I was looking for him to call me this morning and say pop let's dance. That is what we say when we work," said Gaston.

McKeever leaves behind a precious daughter who family members said he doted on. They shared a photo of the two at a recent daddy-daughter dance.

As South Fulton police continue their investigation, Landers has some big shoes to fill.

"My heart is just empty. He left me the biggest job in the world to raise his daughter. She is only 7 years old. It is very hard," said Landers.

The Georgia State Patrol was asked to assist South Fulton police in investigating the crash. Investigators said they are looking into whether distracted driving played a role in the collision.

The name of the teen has not been released.

