- A Monday morning traffic accident involving an unlicensed teenage driver has killed one person, South Fulton Police said.

The accident took place on Flat Shoals Road and Guilford Lane, west of Old National Highway.

Police told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor the driver of a pickup truck collided with the SUV driven by the unlicensed 16-year-old female as both vehicles approached Guilford Lane.

The pickup driver died at the scene.

Medics took the teen driver to an area hospital for observation.

Video from SKYFOX 5 showed the pick-up truck with a trailer carrying landscaping equipment on its side, and the SUV with heavy front end damage and its airbag deployed.

Shortly after noon, police and fire units blocked Flat Shoals Road as they investigated the collision.

Police did not immediately release the names of the drivers.