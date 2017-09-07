Police: Street sweeper killed by his own truck at gas station

- Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a street sweeper early Thursday morning.

It happened between 4:30 and 5 a.m. at a QT gas station near Pleasant Hill Road and Sweetwater Road.

Gwin PD tell staff at QT streetsweeper killed by his truck pulled in gas station after having mechanical problems. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ekbfzx7IMv — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) September 7, 2017

According to police, the street sweeper was having mechanical issues, so the driver pulled into the gas station. At some point, something went wrong and he was killed by his own truck.

OSHA has been notified, according to police.

Streetsweeper involved in deadly accident is privately owned. Marking on truck id's it as Rhino Services. #fox5atl @GoodDayAtlanta pic.twitter.com/4MZzu9lye4 — Marc Teichner (@mteichnerfox5) September 7, 2017

No word yet on the identity of the victim.