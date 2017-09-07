Police: Street sweeper killed by his own truck at gas station

Posted: Sep 07 2017 06:52AM EDT

Updated: Sep 07 2017 07:49AM EDT

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a street sweeper early Thursday morning.

It happened between 4:30 and 5 a.m. at a QT gas station near Pleasant Hill Road and Sweetwater Road.

According to police, the street sweeper was having mechanical issues, so the driver pulled into the gas station. At some point, something went wrong and he was killed by his own truck. 

OSHA has been notified, according to police.

No word yet on the identity of the victim. 

