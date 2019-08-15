< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A McDonough man found an urn, a box full of ashes, outside his U-Haul storage unit in the Eagles Landing area near Stockbridge.</p> <p>Darren Scott said he assumes the remains are human because the name “Robert L Cornett” and the years “1925-1986” are inscribed on a plaque.</p> <p>“It’s something sacred you know I mean I lost a wife if I had lost her ashes if she had been cremated I’d be devastated,” said Scott.</p> <p>The loss of his wife a couple of years ago has led Scott to move from McDonough to Memphis, Tennessee, prompting him to empty and sell off the contents of his storage unit. And while at the U-Haul storage facility Wednesday, he happened to notice a box not far from his unit across the street on the grass.</p> <p>“And I just happened to look and I seen somebody’s name on it and I realized exactly what it was,” said Scott.</p> <p>He suspects someone forgot and misplaced the urn which had been in a closed box, safely keeping the ashes, until the seal was broken presumably not long ago.</p> <p>“Once the top had came off, it could have been a box with nothing in it, but once I seen that, that’s what really makes it sacred,” said Scott.</p> <p>It’s a sacredness Scott wants returned to loved ones of Robert L Cornett. Scott said he first searched the internet, then called the police, then had Dan Collier, the manager of the facility, check records. Nothing pointed toward the loved ones.</p> <p>“I’d like the family who had it to have it again. They kept it in storage for a reason I don’t think they’d want to lose it,” said Collier.</p> <p>Collier and Scott decided to call FOX 5 News, hoping to find the rightful home for Cornett’s ashes. Until then, the ashes are in a safe place in the U Haul office.</p> <p>“I would like to see the family get it back. You know that was my main goal. That’s all I can say is here is your loved one,” said Scott.</p> <p>Anyone with any knowledge of the ashes of Robert L Cornett is asked to contact the U-Haul Office in Eagles Landing at 678-379-5018.</p> <p>Loved ones are asked to bring some proof of knowledge of Robert L. Most Recent Stories Police: Homeowner shoots, kills break-in suspect

By FOX 5 News

Posted Aug 16 2019 06:10AM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 07:16AM EDT

Police are investigating a deadly home invasion and shootout in South Fulton County.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Valley Brook Lane. Police search for driver who hit tow truck driver on I-285, kept going

By Denise Dillon, FOX 5 News

Posted Aug 15 2019 10:19PM EDT
Updated Aug 15 2019 11:51PM EDT

Sandy Springs Police are searching for a driver who slammed into a tow truck driver on Interstate 285 and kept going. class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Hit_and_run_victim_out_of_the_hospital_0_7596555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Hit_and_run_victim_out_of_the_hospital_0_7596555_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Hit_and_run_victim_out_of_the_hospital_0_7596555_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Hit_and_run_victim_out_of_the_hospital_0_7596555_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/Hit_and_run_victim_out_of_the_hospital_0_7596555_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hit and run victim out of the hospital" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div Darrell Simpson was heading home in his tow truck when he saw a driver who had lost control of her car and crashed.

"I came up and it looked like she had bounced off the median wall and was sideways on 285," said Simpson. It happened near the Riverside Drive exit. Mother remembers missing daughter found buried

By Kerry Charles, FOX 5 News

Posted Aug 15 2019 10:53PM EDT
Updated Aug 16 2019 05:26AM EDT

On Thursday, a judge denied bond for an 18-year-old charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend. The victim's mother pleaded with the judge to keep the accused killer behind bars.</p><p>Aldeyshaun Locklear ended up in the DeKalb County Jail after investigators say he confessed to killing his fiancee and burying her body in a wooded area.</p><p>Te'a Choates, 19, was last seen August 5. Family members hadn't seen or heard from her over the next five days. Cremated remains found in storage facility

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/aspirational-student-tells-story-of-debt-free-college-plan" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/IMG_7268_1565958698671_7596762_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="She&#x20;worked&#x20;the&#x20;scholarship&#x20;game&#x20;to&#x20;her&#x20;advantage&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Aspirational student tells story of debt-free college plan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/breaking-news/police-homeowner-shoots-kills-break-in-suspect" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/ECFMr-iXsAAzFoS%20_OP_2_CP__1565950088737.jpg_7596829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/ECFMr-iXsAAzFoS%20_OP_2_CP__1565950088737.jpg_7596829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/ECFMr-iXsAAzFoS%20_OP_2_CP__1565950088737.jpg_7596829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/ECFMr-iXsAAzFoS%20_OP_2_CP__1565950088737.jpg_7596829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/ECFMr-iXsAAzFoS%20_OP_2_CP__1565950088737.jpg_7596829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Homeowner shoots, kills break-in suspect</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/israel-grants-request-by-rep-rashida-tlaib-to-visit-west-bank" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_Rashida_Tlaib2_1559267443998_7333477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Israel grants request by Rep. Rashida Tlaib to visit West Bank on humanitarian grounds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/alonso-ties-nl-rookie-hr-record-as-mets-beat-braves-10-8" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alonso ties NL rookie HR record as Mets beat Braves 10-8</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/ryan-darnold-both-sharp-as-jets-beat-falcons-22-10" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/falcons%20atlanta%20falcons%20sports%20generic_1492657813091_3179816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ryan, Darnold both sharp as Jets beat Falcons 22-10</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 