- The family whose loved one’s remained were found outside his U-Haul storage unit in the Eagles Landing area near Stockbridge has come forward.

An urn and box full of ashes with the name “Robert L Cornett” and the years “1925-1986” inscribed on a plaque were found by a McDonough man. After efforts to locate the family through the use of surveillance cameras and records, Darren Scott turned to FOX 5 Atlanta.

The family said they were thankful someone was looking out for them but did not elaborate on how the remains became separated.

No word on when the family will be recovering those remains.

