- A Carroll County jury has told a judge twice Tuesday it is deadlocked in the case of a former state trooper accused of crashing into a car and killing two teenage girls.

Both times, the judge sent them back to deliberate more.

Investigators say Anthony J. Scott was driving more than 90 miles an hour in a patrol car when he hit 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla, killing both girls.

The jury is considering charges of serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, and speeding against Scott.

