- A Carroll County jury Monday began deliberating the fate of a former state trooper accused of crashing into a car and killing two teenage girls.

Investigations said Anthony J. Scott was driving more than 90 mph in a patrol car late at night in September of 2015.

Seconds later, officials said he sideswiped the car 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla were riding in, killing both girls.

The jury is considering reckless driving and speeding charges against Scott.

Monday afternoon, the judge granted the jury’s request to take another look at the dash camera video from the night of the crash.