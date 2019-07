- Gwinnett County police have made an arrest in Monday's murder of a 15-year-old.

Officers said 21-year-old Denzel Wilburn drove the getaway car after Branden Gerena was shot and killed outside a gas station on Thompson Mill Road.

Wilburn was charged with armed robbery and possession of marijuana.

The man who police say pulled the trigger, 20-year-old Savion Dillard, is still on the run.

