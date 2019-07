- Gwinnett County police are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year old outside a gas station. Officers say police were called to 4555 Thompson Mill Road in Buford just after midnight early Monday morning where they discovered the teen shot behind the business.

The teen was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Detectives learned that the victim and another teen were at the location when a man in his twenties approached them. The suspect fired at least one shot striking the victim. Police identify the suspect as a black male wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with red lettering and a backwards baseball hat.

The Gwinnett County K-9 unit as well as an aerial search are helping in the search for the suspect.

